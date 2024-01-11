Swiss perovskite startup sets up indoor solar cell manufacturing

Perovskia Solar, a Swiss developer of indoor solar cells, is setting up a factory in Aubonne, Switzerland to produce one million printed perovskite devices annually.
“It is a sheet-to-sheet production line based on commercially available equipment with minor customization. It includes a new in-house built tool to simply print the encapsulation material,” Anand Verma, Perovskia Solar's CEO, told pv magazine. “The full cell stack with contacts is printed in-house on glass substrates.”
Perovskia is a spinoff of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA). It was founded to develop the market for customized perovskite solar devices as battery replacements. A recent design-in win was a bracelet-style health tracker developed by France-based Baracoda, which won an innovation award last year at the 2023 CES Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 2023, Perovskia had 15 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the process of evaluating, testing or producing products. “Two out of 15 were already using another indoor PV technology, either amorphous silicon or organic PV. The rest were using conventional batteries. That confirms to us that the application is clearly battery replacement,” said Verma.
Optimized for indoor light condition, Perovskia Solar's latest generation of cells have an open-circuit voltage of 0.9 V and a power output of 80 µw/cm² – 85 µw/cm² under indoor lighting at 1,000 lux. “We are aiming to increase it to 100 µw/cm² – 120 µw/cm² in a development project with EMPA,” said Verma.
As for stability, Verma noted efficiency of 80% is maintained after 5,000 hours of full sun exposure. The devices also reportedly retains 90% of its original efficiency after 1000 hours. “Indeed, we have passed accelerated benchmarks. The typical perovskite degradation rates are avoided by using additives,” said Verma, adding that the devices comply with Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS) standards.
