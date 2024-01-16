Aira secures €145 million for heat pump expansion, manufacturing

Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has raised €145 million ($158.2 million) in a Series B financing round, led by Altor and Kinnevik, two Swedish institutional investors, and Singaporean investment fund Temasek.
Aira has also secured a €15 million grant from the Polish government to establish a heat pump manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland, the company said in a statement. It aims to start production in the first half of 2024.
Aira offers heat pumps directly to consumers on a monthly fee basis. It recently launched its products in Italy, Germany, and the UK. It will use the new capital to continue to address the residential market. It has additional plans to invest in the Aira portfolio of energy-related products and services, such as intelligent heat pumps, solar panels, battery storage and electricity tariffs.
Popular content
Aira is a Varga-founded company, which is the same group that established Swedish battery specialist Northvolt.
Since its founding in 2022, Aira has secured €195 million in equity funding and grants, it said in a statement, including its €35 million series A round announced last year. Other Aira investors include Sweden-based Creades, Statkraft Ventures and the Burda family, both based in Germany. The group also comprises US-based Collaborative Fund, Lingotto Investment Management, wholly-owned by Duth holding company Exor, along with UK-based Nesta Impact Investments.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.