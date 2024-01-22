Clivet presents outdoor residential heat pump

Italian heat pump producer Clivet has unveiled an outdoor compact heat pump for residential applications.

Called MSAN8-Y Mini VRF, the new product uses DC inverter technology for both the compressor and fan motor and a plate heat exchanger as a secondary intercooler to boost refrigerant subcooling. “Using a plate heat exchanger as a secondary intercooler can increase refrigerant subcooling by up to 15 C, thereby improving heat exchange and energy efficiency,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new series has an output of 7.2 kW to 15.5 kW. It has dimensions of 1,038 mm x 864 mm x 523 mm and a weight ranging from 80 kg to 109 kg, depending on the capacity.

The manufacturer ensures that the power consumption in standby mode is reduced to as low as 3.5 W and said its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 3.80 to 4.80. It can reportedly operate from -15 C up to 52 C in cooling mode and from -20 C to 30 C in heating mode.

The heat pump has a sound power level ranging from 70 dB(A) to 74 dB(A) and an airflow rate of up to 5,200 m3/h. A refrigerant printed circuit board (PCB) technology is used to cool the electric control box, which purportedly decreases the average temperature of electrical control components by around 8 C, according to the manufacturer.

“The MSAN8-Y Mini VRF replaces equivalent sizes of the current Mini VRF MSAN-XMi series, represents the first step of the new V8 platform introduction, presenting significant technological improvements and new functionalities,” the company said. “Designed with a single single-fan chassis for all sizes, the new series also offers remarkable benefits throughout the entire lifecycle, from the installation to the maintenance and use. Additional optional safety devices, such as the R32 refrigerant leak sensor and the Shut-off valve, complete the offer.”

Clivet is headquartered in Feltre, in the Italian northern province of Belluno. It also produces boilers, chillers, and air-handling units.