India’s NTPC seeking 1.5 GW of bifacial PV modules

From pv magazine India
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has started accepting bids to supply PV modules for the 1.2 GW Khavda Solar Project in Kutch, in the Indian state of Gujarat.
The successful bidders will supply bifacial PV modules with a minimum wattage of 540 Wp for the project. The contract covers the production, supply and transport of open-category crystalline PV modules.
Popular content
The Khavda solar facility will be built in a salt desert near the border with Pakistan. According to Indian media reports, it will require an investment of $2.26 billion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.