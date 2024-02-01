Havells India unveils heat pump water heater

Havells India has introduced a new air-to-water heat pump water heater for residential applications.

“The first of its kind to be made in India, the Havells Heat Pump Water Heater delivers three times more efficient heating with every shower,” the company said in a statement. “Transferring the heat from the air to the water, the Micro Channel Heat Exchanger saves 75% more energy. Perfect for large households, the heat pump water heater delivers hot water at multiple usage points, requires minimal maintenance and has a low operating cost.”



The 3.5 kW HP30 White Silver (300 L) system measures 1,555 mm x 630 mm, with a rated power input of 940 W. It has a rated voltage of 230 V at 50 Hz AC frequency.

The floor-mounted system includes a safety valve, a PT valve, an outer thread adaptor, and a wired digital controller. It features a cold rolled steel tank for high-pressure applications and high-density polyurethane foam (PUF) insulation. It also uses a magnesium anode rod for corrosion protection.

Popular content

Havells India offers a two-year comprehensive warranty for the product. It also provides an additional seven-year warranty for the compressor and a five-year warranty for the inner container.

“Think of it as a reverse refrigerator. It is a water heater that transfers heat from one place to another, instead of generating heat directly,” the manufacturer said. “Therefore, it is two to three times more energy efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters.”