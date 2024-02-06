Chinese PV Industry Brief: GCL SI, Trina, Risen predict strong earnings for 2023

Risen Energy said it expects a significant increase in net profit for 2023, ranging from CNY 1.32 billion to CNY 1.7 billion, up 39.73% to 79.95% year on year. It said this anticipated performance is due to its effective use of overseas solar cell and PV module production capacity, significant shipments of PV module products to the North American market, and a higher proportion of shipments in the domestic module market. It also pointed to its successful commencement of construction and production of new high-efficiency HJT cells and modules, as well as growth in its energy storage business and residential PV division.

