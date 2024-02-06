Bauer Solar warns about counterfeit solar modules under its brand name

From pv magazine Germany
Germany-based PV manufacturer Bauer Solar has warned that its solar modules have been counterfeited. A number of European customs authorities have informed the company about several containers of fake Bauer Solar products now in circulation in Europe.
Bauer Solar said that a Chinese company made the counterfeits and shipped them to Europe. These are purportedly Bauer Solar's glass-glass modules, with a power output of 420 W.
The manufacturer said there are subtle differences in the packaging, which may be difficult to recognize. The counterfeit versions also lack wooden reinforcements at the bottom of the pallets, which is the usual way to transport Bauer Solar's glass-glass solar modules.
