Yaskawa Solectria Solar to exhibit US-made utility-scale inverters

From pv magazine USA

Yaskawa Solectria Solar will display its new XGI 1500 inverters and accessories at the upcoming regional RE+ Northeast event in Boston, Massachusetts. The utility-scale commercial string inverters are designed and engineered in Lawerence, Massachusetts, and assembled and tested in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

The company said its inverters meet US Federal Acquisition Regulations definitions of a Commercial Off-The-Shelf item, which qualifies the products as domestic end products compliant with the Buy American Act and the eligible for the 10% domestic content bonus credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We look forward meeting with attendees who want to grow their business in the northeastern US,” said Jonathan Helmuth, director of sales for Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “It is a great opportunity to interact with the northeast audience and share how they can earn 10% domestic content bonus credit with our made in the USA Solectria XGI 1500 Inverters and accessories.”

Solectria’s XGI 1500-DCG series inverters come as a result of direct collaboration with major U.S. solar panel manufacturer First Solar. The products are designed to reduce potential induced degradation (PID). The inverters are optimized for First Solar modules and feature an electrically grounded DC input, which the company said supports performance and longevity. The company offers a hands-on troubleshooting class for its products.

Solectria said the XGI inverters are designed for ground-mounted utility-scale solar arrays, with models available for service connections at both 600 Vac and 480 Vac. The XGI series offers 99% peak efficiency and 98.5% CEC rated average efficiency.

The inverters support advanced grid-support functionality and meet the latest IEEE 1547 and UL 1741 standards for safety. The company offers a five-year manufacturer’s warranty with the option to extend it to ten years.

Each string inverter has a height of 750 mm, a width of 1,125 mm, and a depth of 390 mm. The unit is enclosed in NEMA 4X, IEC IP66, Type 3R, polyester powder-coated aluminum.

A full spec sheet of the XGI 1500 DCG series can be found here. The company will display its products at the RE+ Northeast Event, February 13-14, Boston, MA at booth 325.