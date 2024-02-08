Trane debuts air-to-water heat pumps

Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an air-to-air heat pump for residential and commercial applications.

Called Leaf, the new product uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant, which the manufacturer said has a direct global warming potential (GWP) of 0,02 and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP).

It features heating and cooling capacities ranging from 8 kW to 30 kW.

“Trane LEAF excels in diverse conditions achieving elevated hot water temperatures in low outdoor air conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Operating optimally down to -20 C outdoor air, it delivers elevated hot water at over 75 C even at 0 C outdoor air and over 60 C at -15 C ambient temperature, making it an ideal solution for replacing gas boilers in light commercial and residential buildings.”

The manufacturer explained the new system can be scaled up in a modular approach with up to four units.

“The integration of Building Management System connectivity via Modbus TCP/IP or RTU enhances control and monitoring capabilities, providing users with advanced and seamless management options,” it added, noting that the heat pump is also equipped with a full inverter-driven scroll compressor, electronic expansion valve, and EC brushless fans.

“In response to the evolving landscape of Climate and Sustainability trends, Trane LEAF aligns with regulatory changes, such as the revised European Union F-Gas Regulation, addressing concerns related to the greenhouse warming impact and decomposition of existing fluorinated refrigerants,” the company stated.