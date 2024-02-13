Sunwind releases vertical PV kit with anti-theft structure

From pv magazine France

French off-grid specialist Sunwind has developed a kit to deploy vertical PV systems on fences.

The patented Vertisolar solution includes two 352 W PERC full-black solar modules with an efficiency of 22%. It also includes a micro-converter, a 220 V AC power connection system, and a monitoring device.

The kit weighs 7 kg and includes an anti-theft system that sandwiches the solar modules to the fence, with the solar panels on one side and an aluminum structure on the other. The metal plate on the rear side also protects the wiring part and the micro-converter.

Xavier Duport, the CEO of Sunwind told pv magazine France that the panel was developed with the help of France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), which is a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).



He said that Lithuania-based Metsolar was responsible for cell encapsulation. Sunwind relied on its parent company, French steelmaker Forlam, for the mounting system.

The Vertisolar system was initially developed for steel line barriers in metal fences at residential, collective, and industrial sites owned by Clotex, another subsidiary of Forlam.

The photovoltaic kit, designed for individuals and businesses, will be marketed from March 2024 directly on the Sunwind website, for an unspecified price. The startup is also in discussions with Clotex to integrate the Vertisolar solution into its product line.