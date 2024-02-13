Bahrain launches 100 MW PV tender

Bahrain's EWA has launched a tender for the construction of a utility-scale PV plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW.

The project will be located in the Al Dur area, in the country's Southern Governorate. It is to be developed on a turnkey basis, with a project implementation time frame of 18 months from the date of the awarding of the tender.

The deadline to submit project proposals is April 3.

“Eligible bidders should have a cumulative turnover of at least $100 million in the last three financial years,” the EWA said in the tender document.

Prospective developers should also have completed at least two grid-connected solar plants of at least 75 MW in size before the opening bidding day, said the EWA.

Bahrain wants to bring 255 MW of solar generation capacity online by 2025 by using net metering, tenders for large-scale projects, and a renewable energy mandate for new buildings. The kingdom’s renewable energy target envisages 700 MW of solar, wind and energy-from-waste generation capacity by 2030.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Middle Eastern country had just 12 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022.