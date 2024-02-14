Study models optimized use of PV via EV charging facilities

From pv magazine Australia

Engineering researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA) Mawson Lakes campus say that using renewable energy to power EV day charging is key to lowering electricity grid demand in the evening.

The researchers published their peer-reviewed findings in Renewable Energy in December 2023.

The EV charging facility model addresses South Australia’s high rate of PV penetration, driving high solar generation during the day, leading to a substantial decrease in grid power demand around midday and a dramatic increase in grid demand during the evening when solar generation falls.

“This causes significant operational challenges as excess power generated by rooftop solar and exported to the grid creates major grid issues as dispatchable power must be ramped up suddenly to replace dwindling solar power later in the day, causing a so-called duck curve,” said UniSA researcher Mahfuz Aziz. ““Workplace charging of EVs helps address this challenge by using excess renewable generation during the day. Prioritizing daytime workplace charging reduces pressure on the grid during the evening peak hours by decreasing the demand for home charging of EVs.”

