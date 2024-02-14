Pixii unveils residential lithium-ion battery

Norwegian battery producer Pixii has unveiled Pixii Home, a modular battery for residential applications.
“Pixii has grown rapidly based on its reputation as a supplier of high-quality energy storage solutions for demanding professional customers,” the company said in a statement. “We think households deserve the same reliability and flexibility, and that is what we offer with Pixii Home.”
The lithium-ion battery measures 386 mm x 672 mm x 1,676 mm and weighs up to 242 kg. It has a nominal voltage of 48 V and a nominal AC voltage ranging from 230 V to 400 V.
The new product has an IP55 enclosure protection rating and offers 3.3 kW of rated power. It can be scaled up with four lithium-ion batteries to reach a total capacity of 20 kWh.
Popular content
Pixii is offering a 10-year, 4,000-cycle warranty that guarantees at least 80% battery capacity remaining after that period. The company is only selling the new battery in Sweden at present.
“Following Sweden, we will launch Pixii Home in new markets globally based on an ongoing evaluation of market trends and regulatory framework,” the manufacturer said. “We will approach the residential market through well-established partners. We expect Pixii Home to contribute significantly to our growth already in 2024.”
Pixii was founded in 2018 and is based in Kristiansand, Norway.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.