SEG Solar unveils 700 W TOPCon solar modules with 22.53% efficiency

SEG Solar (SEG) has unveiled a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.
The Alpine N modules feature 210 mm n-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations.
“Using SMBB technology, the modules reduce internal electrical losses and enhance optical utilization. The non-destructive cutting process minimizes damage to solar cells, lowering the risk of hidden cracks and improving manufacturing yield,” the company said in a statement. “The design includes a small gap between cells, reducing the distance from 2mm to 0.6mm, resulting in a 0.2-0.3% increase in module efficiency.”
SEG Solar is offering four versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 685 W to 700 W. The efficiency ratings range from 22.05% to 22.53%. The open-circuit voltage is between 47.30 V and 47.90 and the short-circuit current is between 18.34 A and 18.49 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panels measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 33 mm and weigh 338.5 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and 2 mm semi-tempered glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
SEG Solar currently produces its panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia. It is also planning a 2 GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.
