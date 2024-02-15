India launches rebate scheme for residential PV

From pv magazine India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of the residential rooftop solar scheme for free electricity, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

“From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people,” said Modi. “All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal.”

The scheme offers a subsidy of INR 30,000/kW up to 2 kW, and INR 18,000/kW for additional capacity up to 3 kW. The total subsidy for systems larger than 3 kW has been capped at INR 78,000.

Source: pmsuryaghar.gov.in

