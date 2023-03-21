SEG Solar intends to set up 2 GW of US solar panel production

SEG Solar (SEG) says it has acquired a factory building in Houston, Texas, where it plans to set up 2 GW of solar module production. The California-based company said the facility will produce solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.
The company says plans to source some components from local suppliers. Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024. The initial investment in the factory will reach $60 million.
“This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco-centric energy independence in the US for future generations,” said SEG Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Michael Eden.
Popular content
SEG Solar currently produces solar panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.
pv magazine print edition
The current issue of pv magazine focuses on the solar manufacturing technology enabling the new era of market expansion and high efficiency modules, including interdigitated back contact (IBC) and perovskite tandem solar cells. The magazine charts the latest technical and investment decisions in the high efficiency solar manufacturing segment and the materials and R&D underpinning them. Reports come in from France, Japan, India, Indonesia, Israel, England, the US, and China and we also examine the troubles of the solar-powered car pioneers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.