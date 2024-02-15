Slenergy releases residential PV system package with heat pump

Slenergy, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, has developed a residential PV system package with solar modules, a hybrid inverter, a high-voltage battery, and optional heat pump.

“The key feature of the upgraded iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution system lies in its smart operation and maintenance facilitated by the SmartBox,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Through this Internet-of-Things hardware, which gathers real-time operational data and executes intelligent control strategies, homeowners gain complete control over their electricity usage generation and consumption in real-time, leading to cost reductions and optimal self-sufficiency.”

Slenergy is offering the package with two different types of monofacial full black PERC modules – the SL-108NA-425 and the SL-DG108NA-425.

The n-type modules have an output of 425 W and efficiencies of 21.76% to 21.80%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 37.83 V to 38.54 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.05 A and 13.79 A. They measure 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 21.5 kg and 20.5 kg.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.

The package also includes the SL3-8KLH-W hybrid inverter, a single-phase device with a maximum input PV power of 7 kW to 16 kW and a maximum input voltage of 600 V. It also features an efficiency of 97.6%, an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%, and a European efficiency rating of 97.0%. The company offers a 10-year warranty for the product, which measures 516 mm × 442 mm × 222 mm and weighs 22.5 kg.

Popular content

The SL-BH high-voltage battery offers 7.68 kWh to 20.48 kWh of rated energy, while its usable energy ranges from 6.9 kWh to 18.4 kWh. The rated voltage is between 153.6 V and 409.6 V and the rated capacity is 50 Ah.

The smallest device in the battery series measures 710 mm × 320 mm × 639 mm and weighs in at 118 kg. The largest model measures 710 mm × 320 mm × 639 mm and weighs 282 kg. Slenergy is offering a 10-year, 6,000-cycle warranty that guarantees at least 70% battery capacity remaining after that period.

The optional SL-HP9KL / SL-HP12/18KR heat pump series is available in three versions, with capacities of 12.6 kW, 17.7 kW, and 23.8 kW. They come with a 10-year product warranty and use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant.

The heat pump systems all feature DC inverters to ensure stable performance, even at ambient temperatures as low as -25 C. They also have twin rotary DC inverter compressors that purportedly reduce noise levels and energy consumption.