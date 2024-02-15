Slenergy releases residential PV system package with heat pump

Slenergy, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, has developed a residential PV system package with solar modules, a hybrid inverter, a high-voltage battery, and optional heat pump.
“The key feature of the upgraded iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution system lies in its smart operation and maintenance facilitated by the SmartBox,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Through this Internet-of-Things hardware, which gathers real-time operational data and executes intelligent control strategies, homeowners gain complete control over their electricity usage generation and consumption in real-time, leading to cost reductions and optimal self-sufficiency.”
Slenergy is offering the package with two different types of monofacial full black PERC modules – the SL-108NA-425 and the SL-DG108NA-425.
The n-type modules have an output of 425 W and efficiencies of 21.76% to 21.80%. Their open-circuit voltage ranges from 37.83 V to 38.54 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.05 A and 13.79 A. They measure 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 21.5 kg and 20.5 kg.
The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.
The package also includes the SL3-8KLH-W hybrid inverter, a single-phase device with a maximum input PV power of 7 kW to 16 kW and a maximum input voltage of 600 V. It also features an efficiency of 97.6%, an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%, and a European efficiency rating of 97.0%. The company offers a 10-year warranty for the product, which measures 516 mm × 442 mm × 222 mm and weighs 22.5 kg.
Popular content
The SL-BH high-voltage battery offers 7.68 kWh to 20.48 kWh of rated energy, while its usable energy ranges from 6.9 kWh to 18.4 kWh. The rated voltage is between 153.6 V and 409.6 V and the rated capacity is 50 Ah.
The smallest device in the battery series measures 710 mm × 320 mm × 639 mm and weighs in at 118 kg. The largest model measures 710 mm × 320 mm × 639 mm and weighs 282 kg. Slenergy is offering a 10-year, 6,000-cycle warranty that guarantees at least 70% battery capacity remaining after that period.
The optional SL-HP9KL / SL-HP12/18KR heat pump series is available in three versions, with capacities of 12.6 kW, 17.7 kW, and 23.8 kW. They come with a 10-year product warranty and use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant.
The heat pump systems all feature DC inverters to ensure stable performance, even at ambient temperatures as low as -25 C. They also have twin rotary DC inverter compressors that purportedly reduce noise levels and energy consumption.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.