Survey highlights fire-detection, suppression issues in battery storage systems

From pv magazine USA
The findings indicate that thermal runaway still poses a significant risk to the energy storage industry.
“Fire suppression and thermal management systems are critical for functional safety, and defects in these systems can lead to increased risk of fire,” said CEA.
The energy consultancy conducted more than 320 inspections and collectively audited over 30 GWh of lithium-ion battery storage projects. It said it identified more than 1,300 manufacturing issues.
Popular content
Developers across the world have been deploying increasing amounts of energy storage capacity to help smooth out renewable power. In fact, the total amount of energy storage installed in the United States in the first three quarters of 2023 exceeded total deployments for the previous year, and would have been much higher, if it weren’t for delays that affected 80% of projects in the pipeline, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).
Experts say that multiple factors are driving the battery storage market, including price declines. Median prices for grid-scale lithium-ion battery storage systems shrunk 23% quarter over quarter, according to the report, thanks in part to easing supply chain challenges and lower commodity prices.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.