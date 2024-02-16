Survey highlights fire-detection, suppression issues in battery storage systems

From pv magazine USA

A recent CEA survey has shown that 26% of inspected energy storage systems have issues related to fire detection and suppression.

The findings indicate that thermal runaway still poses a significant risk to the energy storage industry.

“Fire suppression and thermal management systems are critical for functional safety, and defects in these systems can lead to increased risk of fire,” said CEA.

The energy consultancy conducted more than 320 inspections and collectively audited over 30 GWh of lithium-ion battery storage projects. It said it identified more than 1,300 manufacturing issues.

Developers across the world have been deploying increasing amounts of energy storage capacity to help smooth out renewable power. In fact, the total amount of energy storage installed in the United States in the first three quarters of 2023 exceeded total deployments for the previous year, and would have been much higher, if it weren’t for delays that affected 80% of projects in the pipeline, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Experts say that multiple factors are driving the battery storage market, including price declines. Median prices for grid-scale lithium-ion battery storage systems shrunk 23% quarter over quarter, according to the report, thanks in part to easing supply chain challenges and lower commodity prices.

