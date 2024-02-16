Merida Aerospace developing perovskite PV cells for space

Florida-based Merida Aerospace is developing perovskite solar cells tailored for space applications.

The cells are geared to enhance performance and economy for low-Earth-orbit satellites, which often rely on solar panels as their primary power source.

Merida Aerospace is billing perovskite solar cells as a “promising alternative” to gallium arsenide solar panels, which have traditionally been the go-to for space solar applications. The company said that perovskite cells have a simplified manufacturing process for better cost-effectiveness.

It said perovskite cells are also flexible and versatile, making the material suitable for a diverse range of applications.

“Perovskite solar cells have demonstrated remarkable resilience to high-energy radiation in space conditions, thanks to a self-healing effect,” said research engineer Andrea Marquez. “The arrangement of perovskite crystals is influenced by space temperatures, enhancing their light absorption capabilities.”

The aerospace company said perovskite solar cells also offer environmental benefits. It said its components are “abundant and involve a less energy-intensive manufacturing process, aligning with global shifts toward cleaner and sustainable energy technologies.”

In January, an Australian research team said they were able to remove the element of human error in the development of perovskite solar cells by harnessing artificial intelligence.