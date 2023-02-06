Argentina launches tender for 500 MW of solar

From pv magazine Latin America
The government of Argentina has announced the nation's first public tender for renewable energy since 2019.
The call for bids was published in the official gazette, under Resolution 36/2023. Winning bids will get 15-year supply contracts with Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market.
The call is for a total of 620 MW of power, divided into two parts. The first line is for regional and provincial projects that allow substitution for a maximum power of 500 MW, with a focus on biomass, PV with and without storage, and wind power with storage.
The second part of the tender is for projects that allow the incorporation of small-scale renewables generation, up to a maximum capacity of 120 MW. It will focus on biomass, biogas, landfill biogas, and small hydroelectric uses.
In 2019, Argentina held the third round of its “RenovAr” public tender, with a minimum price of $54.22/MWh.
