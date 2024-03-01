Zendure offers PV-plus-storage solution for balconies

US battery startup Zendure has developed a new integrated kit for balcony PV systems.

The AIO 2400 system is an all-in-one solution. It consists of two solar panels with power outputs of 800 W, an 800 W microinverter, a plug-and-play storage system, and a management platform.

“The AIO 2400 features an intelligent app with MPPT monitoring and hidden cables for sleek integration into any setting,” said the manufacturer.

The package includes the company's ZEN+ Home battery, which has a capacity of 2.4 kWh and offers 4000 cycles up to 80% and 8000 cycles up to 70% capacity.

“The AIO 2400 can be supplemented with Shelly CT or an intelligent plug for smart power adjustment, which enhances the ZEN+ Home energy hub,” said Zendure, noting that the battery comes with a 10-year product warranty. “With 1 W automatic power regulation, AIO 2400 offers an adjustable output rate from 0 W to 1,200 W, precisely controlled in 1 W increments when above 100 W and in 30 W increments between 31 W to 99 W. It operates down to -20 C, ensuring flexibility for outdoor installations.”

Zendure is currently selling the new batteries in Germany for €1,340 ($1,450).