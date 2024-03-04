German consultancy finalizes feasibility stage of Ugandan floating PV project 

8.2 Renewable Energy Experts Hamburg, a Germany-based consultancy, has finalized the second stage of a floating solar pilot project in Uganda.

The company assessed the feasibility of a floating PV system on four reservoirs for different hydropower plants along the Nile River between the cities of Jinja and Karuma. The work evaluated the suitability of the different sites, comparing each against holistic criteria.

Sweco International AB is leading a consortium to conduct the consultancy work. As part of the team, 8.2 Renewable Energy Experts Hamburg will accompany the project from planning to the tendering stage.

“We are proud to contribute to the promotion of renewable energy in Uganda and look forward to supporting this pilot project,” said Ralf Reek, the company's managing director.

The project, which is being funded by Sweden's Development Finance Institution, Swedfund, aims to promote the use of solar energy in Uganda while meeting the needs of the local population, environment and economy. It is expected to improve the supply of CO2-neutral, renewable electricity in the region, while also helping to create jobs and promote economic development.

Work focused on Uganda’s large water resources for energy development began in 2021.

In December 2023, the country’s Ministry of Water and Environment launched an auction inviting developers to build 40 solar energy water supply projects at 40 locations across the country. The tender for consultancy services on the project opened in January.

Uganda recorded 94 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.