Uganda bets on floating PV

Uganda Electricity Generation Company, a state-owned power utility, is seeking consultants to assess the country‘s potential to deploy floating PV power plants.

In a tender document, recently published on the Daily Monitor website, the utility said that the selected consultants will need to conduct analytical studies on the prospects for floating PV technology in Uganda. It did not include any other details. Interested consultants will have until Oct. 25 to submit their proposals.

Uganda has strong potential to combine floating PV with hydropower, as it relies almost entirely on four hydroelectric power dams for its power supplies. Several more facilities are now being developed or constructed.

The water resources in Uganda include large lakes such as Lake Victoria, Lake Kyoga, Lake Albert, Lake George, and Lake Edward. The country also has wetlands and rivers, such as the Nile River, Katonga, Semliki, and Malaba. In addition, it has abundant rainfall, surface water runoff, and groundwater.

The Sub-Saharan country has very strong potential for solar, according to a report recently published in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications. It has good radiation, with seven hours per day on flat surfaces. However, statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that it only had 82 MW of installed solar power by the end of last December.