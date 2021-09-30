Uganda bets on floating PV

Uganda Electricity Generation Company, a state-owned power utility, is seeking consultants to assess the country‘s potential to deploy floating PV power plants.
In a tender document, recently published on the Daily Monitor website, the utility said that the selected consultants will need to conduct analytical studies on the prospects for floating PV technology in Uganda. It did not include any other details. Interested consultants will have until Oct. 25 to submit their proposals.
Uganda has strong potential to combine floating PV with hydropower, as it relies almost entirely on four hydroelectric power dams for its power supplies. Several more facilities are now being developed or constructed.
Popular content
The water resources in Uganda include large lakes such as Lake Victoria, Lake Kyoga, Lake Albert, Lake George, and Lake Edward. The country also has wetlands and rivers, such as the Nile River, Katonga, Semliki, and Malaba. In addition, it has abundant rainfall, surface water runoff, and groundwater.
The Sub-Saharan country has very strong potential for solar, according to a report recently published in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications. It has good radiation, with seven hours per day on flat surfaces. However, statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that it only had 82 MW of installed solar power by the end of last December.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.