Leapton unveils 585 W TOPCon solar panel with fiberglass frame

Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co., Ltd. has released a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.

The LP182x199M66NH modules feature 182 mm x 199 mm n-type TOPCon cells and a fiberglass frame, which the manufacturer said is more resistant to corrosion than conventional frames.

“This composite material is used in applications such as wind turbine blades, to withstand wind pressure, vibration and centrifugal force, as well as railway tracks, to withstand the pressure and vibration of passing trains,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Fiberglass-reinforced composite materials have been used for over 20 years in outdoor environments and fields with higher load requirements, with countless successful application cases.”

Leapton is offering three versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 560 W to 585 W. The efficiency ratings range from 21.68% to 22.65%. The open-circuit voltage is between 47.42 V and 48.42 and the short-circuit current is between 15.00 A and 15.27 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 28 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and 3.2 mm heat-strengthened glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

Leapton Energy had a capacity of 600 MW in China at the end of 2020 and 2 GW at the end of 2022.

The manufacturer recently said it will raise the its annual production capacity to 3.5 GW. “In 2021, the company completed Phase 1 expansion to reach 2 GW. Phase 2 in 2023 brings the capacity to total 3.5 GW,” Global Sales Director, Leapton Energy, Jeff Chau told pv magazine.