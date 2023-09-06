Leapton Energy increases PV module capacity in China to 3.5 GW

Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co., Ltd. has expanded manufacturing capacity at its location in Changshu, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.
The manufacturer said it will raise the facility's annual production capacity to 3.5 GW. “In 2021, the company completed Phase 1 expansion to reach 2 GW. Phase 2 in 2023 brings the capacity to total 3.5 GW,” Global Sales Director, Leapton Energy, Jeff Chau told pv magazine.
Leapton Energy had a capacity of 600 MW at the end of 2020 and 2 GW at the end of 2022. It makes modules for both rooftop and utility scale markets, which it is selling in Europe, Japan, Australia and South America, according to Chau. The products have a power range from 410 W to 600 W and are available in n-type full-black, bifacial versions in larger 182mm and 210mm sizes.
Popular content
The company is also offering a line of residential batteries. “We are selling our energy storage solutions in Europe. Models for the Australian market are in development,” said Chau.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.