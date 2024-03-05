Chilean copper miner Codelco assigns 1.8 TWh/year in renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm

Codelco has announced the results of its latest public auction for renewable energy procurement. The company said that more than 50 national and international companies participated in the procurement exercise, assigning a total of 1.8 TWh/year.

The winners of the auction were Atlas Renewable Energy, Chilean electricity company Colbún and Canada-based Innergex.

The tender ended up awarding 1,100 GW/year to Colbún, 375 GWh/year to Atlas Renewable Energy, and 350 GWh/year to Innergex. The three contracts will have a duration of 15 years, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Codelco said that the award process means that as of Jan. 1, 2026, 85% of the electrical energy used by the mining company will come from 100% renewable sources, “thus advancing in the fulfillment of its strategic plan to achieve the decarbonization of its electrical matrix.”