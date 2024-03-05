Chilean copper miner Codelco assigns 1.8 TWh/year in renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm
Codelco has announced the results of its latest public auction for renewable energy procurement. The company said that more than 50 national and international companies participated in the procurement exercise, assigning a total of 1.8 TWh/year.
The winners of the auction were Atlas Renewable Energy, Chilean electricity company Colbún and Canada-based Innergex.
Popular content
The tender ended up awarding 1,100 GW/year to Colbún, 375 GWh/year to Atlas Renewable Energy, and 350 GWh/year to Innergex. The three contracts will have a duration of 15 years, starting Jan. 1, 2026.
Codelco said that the award process means that as of Jan. 1, 2026, 85% of the electrical energy used by the mining company will come from 100% renewable sources, “thus advancing in the fulfillment of its strategic plan to achieve the decarbonization of its electrical matrix.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.