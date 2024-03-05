Chilean copper miner Codelco assigns 1.8 TWh/year in renewables auction

Colbún, Atlas Renewable Energy, and Innergex were the winners of National Copper Corporation of Chile’s (Codelco) latest procurement exercise. They secured 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to supply clean power from 2026.

Codelco's Chuquicamata mine in Chile

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Share

From pv magazine LatAm

Codelco has announced the results of its latest public auction for renewable energy procurement. The company said that more than 50 national and international companies participated in the procurement exercise, assigning a total of 1.8 TWh/year.

The winners of the auction were Atlas Renewable Energy, Chilean electricity company Colbún and Canada-based Innergex.

Popular content

The tender ended up awarding 1,100 GW/year to Colbún, 375 GWh/year to Atlas Renewable Energy, and 350 GWh/year to Innergex. The three contracts will have a duration of 15 years, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Codelco said that the award process means that as of Jan. 1, 2026, 85% of the electrical energy used by the mining company will come from 100% renewable sources, “thus advancing in the fulfillment of its strategic plan to achieve the decarbonization of its electrical matrix.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.