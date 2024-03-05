Solitek unveils residential lithium-ion battery

Lithuanian module manufacturer Solitek has entered the residential battery market with a lithium-ion phosphate battery line.

“We have already had pilots in Lithuania for the past six months. The systems have been fully tested. The Nova line is now being launched abroad in Sweden, Austria, Finland, and the Netherlands,” Solitek CEO, Julius Sakalauskas, told pv magazine.

A single Nova battery module has a capacity of 5 kWh and a nominal voltage of 51.2 V. It weighs 85.9 kg.

The company has a range of compatible single-phase and three-phase hybrid inverters, ranging in capacity from 5 kW to 12 kW, which enable integration of the battery with solar PV installations.

Solitek says it has developed a “complete smart home energy management system”, which includes the battery, inverter, and software, whose algorithms optimize energy usage and charging based on electricity price data, weather forecasts, and consumption patterns. “The battery management software was developed in-house. In addition, Wifi communications enables remote management and maintenance via our Solitek app software,” said Sakalauskas.

Solitek is offering a 10-year warranty with 60% end-of-life performance. “We already have IEC 62619, UN38.3, and CE certifications, and are currently working on additional sustainability certifications, expected in the second quarter,” Sakalauskas added.

The Lithuanian company fabricates its battery product line at its 350 MWh capacity factory, which it hopes to scale up to 1 GWh capacity. The Solitek CEO noted that the new battery plant is equipped with a 310 kW solar PV façade that measures 1,675 m2, with 850 kW on the rooftop.

Solitek was founded in 2009 and is part of the BOD Group, a family-owned conglomerate of high-tech companies.