Amazon says US utility can complete power flow studies in hours, not months

Developers of utility-scale solar projects in Duke Energy’s service territory should receive their final interconnection study from the utility more quickly now that it can complete a power flow study – a key step in the interconnection study process – within hours, not months.

Nationwide, about 2,000 GW of solar, wind and storage projects await interconnection to the US transmission grid. The backlog is “caused in large part by grid interconnection processes that observers have characterized as dysfunctional,” according to a scorecard report prepared by consultancies Grid Strategies and The Brattle Group.

Amazon worked with Duke Energy to develop a custom solution that speeds the power flow studies, said Nate Hill, head of energy policy for Amazon Web Services.

“That’s not even an artificial intelligence product,” it’s “just a solution” that Amazon built with Duke Energy, he said, speaking at a policy forum held by renewable energy trade group ACORE.

Hill predicted “amazing” AI applications in the utility industry and with power grid operators, especially by “combining our forces and brainpower” with the capability of exascale computing at the US Department of Energy, and “all the resources and scientists they have in their national lab network.”

Amazon was in discussions with grid operator SPP in 2022 about using AI to speed up interconnection studies for utility-scale solar, while a NextEra executive was bringing the idea to other grid operators at that time.

Hill added that Amazon is “bullish” on grid-enhancing technologies and similar approaches, saying they should be studied “very seriously,” but added “it’s not a panacea.”

Speaking of the work of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hill said companies are “early in the process” of switching from on-premise data services to cloud services, “and now you layer on top of that this big transition to machine learning, AI.” He said transmission infrastructure “is going to be one of the key ingredients to allow the US to be a dominant force in this big revolution that’s happening right now.” To maintain US leadership, he said “there’s a role for AWS and the datacenter community” to start planning early and providing “accurate forecasts to our partners,” so they can plan ahead and “plan the right grid.”

