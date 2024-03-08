Mitsubishi Heavy Industries debuts air source inverter heat pump

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has unveiled an air source heat pump for space cooling and heating in residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Dubbed Hydrolution PRO, the new product is available in three models with sizes of 50 kW, 75 kW, and 100 kW. “The market launch will initiate with the 50kW-class model in spring 2024, followed by the introduction of other models,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The smallest device has a size of 2,186 mm x 1,135 mm x 2,209 mm, while the largest measures 2,186 mm x 1,135 mm x 2,786 mm.

The heat pump has a cooling output ranging from 15.1 kW to 34.0 kW and a heating output of 13.5 kW to 29.9 kW. Its coefficient of performance (COP) is between 3.47 and 3.45 and the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) spans from 4.59 and 4.00. The system uses difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 675.

The new product also features an e-3D scroll compressor, which the manufacturer said contributes to SCOP of 4.59 and an approximately 43% reduction in refrigerant charge volume.

“This compressor and water pump are inverter controlled which enables optimal operation control depending on the load,” the company said. “The remote control allows setting and adjustment of up to 20 air-cooled heat pump chillers with intuitive touch operation”

The system is also based on a calendar function that allows users to customize operation schedules. According to the manufacturer, multiple units can be adjusted for both cooling and heating according to seasonal variations and load requirements for mixed cooling and heating control.