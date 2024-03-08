Redback Technologies goes into voluntary administration in Australia

Brisbane-based Redback Technologies has entered voluntary administration and is now actively seeking new investment.
McGrathNicol Restructuring has been appointed as voluntary administrator of Redback Operations Pty. Ltd., with McGrathNicol confirming that partners Anthony Connelly, Mark Holland and Jamie Harris were appointed on March 5.
The administrators said they are working with Redback Operations’ employees, customers and suppliers while they “call for expressions of interest for the sale or recapitalisation of all or part of the business.”
Redback Technologies was exhibiting in Sydney’s Smart Energy Expo this week. It has a range of new products expected to hit the market in the next eight to 12 months, including its next-generation hybrid battery system, for which commercial shipments are slated for June.
Popular content
The company was also previewing its latest hybrid three-phase inverter, which it hopes to launch late this year or early next year.
“We firmly believe there is a place in the market for Australian-engineered products,” Aaron Moreton, the company’s head of sales and partnerships, told pv magazine Australia.
Redback Technologies exclusively distributes through electrical wholesalers, meaning warranties on its products will be honoured should it fail to secure adequate investment. Its distributors include Greentech, Krannich, Rexel, Solar Plus Solutions (SPS), and Middy’s Electrical.
Pylontech, which supplied the battery technology used in its latest hybrid battery product, will also honor warranties.
Redback’s installer and distribution channels have been alerted.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.