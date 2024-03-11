Adani Green switches on 1 GW of 30 GW Khavda renewables park

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest and one of the world’s leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has operationalized a cumulative 1 GW of solar capacity at the world’s largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda, Gujarat. With this, AGEL has achieved an operational capacity of 9,478 MW against its stated goal of 45 GW by 2030.

Gujarat’s Khavda is an ideal location to harness wind and solar resources. The region witnesses 2,060 kWh/m2 of solar irradiation and one of the best wind resources in India, with speeds of 8 meters per second.

The 30 GW Khavda renewable energy park spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, five times the size of Paris. The cumulative 30 GW of RE capacity at the park is expected to be completed in the next five years and create over 15,200 green jobs.

AGEL delivered 1 GW at the Khavda RE Park in less than 12 months of commencing the work at the site. This involved installing approximately 2.4 million bifacial solar modules.

AGEL has previously built India’s first and the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer. The company said it is set to replicate the success of its 2.14 GW Jaisalmer project by leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the technological expertise of Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd, and a robust supply chain.

To address the terrain challenges, AGEL’s execution partner Adani Infra deployed underground stone columns to enhance the soil strength that was developed with global collaboration. Specialized corrosion-resistant coatings are being used for solar module mounting structures and switchyard equipment for long-term protection of the plant and equipment in a highly corrosive environment.

AGEL has committed to deploying waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region. This will enable AGEL’s water neutrality goals aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 20.8 GW, it currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.