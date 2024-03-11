KKR set to potentially acquire Encavis

From pv magazine Germany
German PV asset operator Encavis said that it might be acquired by US-based investment company KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). However, it noted that talks are still at an early stage and there is no guarantee that a transaction will take place.
Bloomberg reported that the market value of Encavis could be around $2.2 billion. The news outlet said that the talks are in advanced negotiations and an agreement could be reached as early as this week.
Encavis operates 2 GW of wind and solar farms in 12 European countries. It sells electricity via feed-in tariffs and power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Last week, the company's share price fell its lowest level in almost four years, but rose on reports of a possible takeover by KKR.
