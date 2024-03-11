Brazil hits 40 GW milestone

From pv magazine Brazil
Brazil has surpassed 40 GW of operational installed PV capacity, according to new figures from the ABSolar association.
The trade body said that around 27.5 GW of the installed capacity comes from distributed-generation PV systems, which include all installations up to 5 MW in size in Brazil.
Small microgeneration plants, up to 75 kW in size, represent 22.7 GW of the total, distributed across 2.4 million systems.
Popular content
The country has around 12.5 GW of installed utility-scale solar. ABSolar said the share of solar sources is currently equivalent to 17.4% of the Brazilian electricity mix. In the first two months of this year alone, the nation added 3 GW of solar.
“In addition to accelerating the decarbonization of economic activities and helping to combat global warming, solar sources play an increasingly strategic role in the competitiveness of productive sectors, energy independence and prosperity of nations,” said ABSolar CEO, Rodrigo Sauaia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.