Brazil hits 40 GW milestone

From pv magazine Brazil

Brazil has surpassed 40 GW of operational installed PV capacity, according to new figures from the ABSolar association.



The trade body said that around 27.5 GW of the installed capacity comes from distributed-generation PV systems, which include all installations up to 5 MW in size in Brazil.

Small microgeneration plants, up to 75 kW in size, represent 22.7 GW of the total, distributed across 2.4 million systems.

The country has around 12.5 GW of installed utility-scale solar. ABSolar said the share of solar sources is currently equivalent to 17.4% of the Brazilian electricity mix. In the first two months of this year alone, the nation added 3 GW of solar.

“In addition to accelerating the decarbonization of economic activities and helping to combat global warming, solar sources play an increasingly strategic role in the competitiveness of productive sectors, energy independence and prosperity of nations,” said ABSolar CEO, Rodrigo Sauaia.