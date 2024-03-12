Tata Power commissions India’s largest solar+battery storage project

From pv magazine India
Tata Power said its Tata Power Solar Systems unit has commissioned India’s largest BESS at Rajnandgaon in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The project includes a 100 MW PV plant coupled with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS.
Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, secured the project on a n EPC basis from Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. (SECI) in December 2021. The work includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.
Tata Power said Tata Power Solar Systems completed the project within the stipulated time frame. The team deployed the plant with 239,685 bifacial monocrystalline modules. The BESS for the project was supplied by Tata AutoComp Systems.
“We are committed to leveraging the latest technology in the renewable energy segment and this project supports the country’s energy transition vision,” said R.P. Gupta, chairman and managing director of SECI. “The project has been delivered on time by Tata Power Solar and will help in providing 24×7 renewable power.”
Tata Power Solar Systems has an EPC portfolio of more than 12.8 GWp of ground-mount utility-scale PV, over 2 GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems, and more than 2 GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems.
