Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jolywood halts polysilicon factory project

Jolywood said it has halted plans to set up a silicon metal plant and a polysilicon production facility in Gujiao, Shanxi province. The company originally unveiled the CNY 14 billion ($1.9 billion) plan in March 2022. It said it is halting the project due to current conditions in the upstream silicon PV market.

DMEGC has released its performance report for 2023, with CNY 19.721 billion of operating income, up 1.39% year on year. The panel manufacturer said its net profit attributable to shareholders hit CNY 1.816 billion, up 8.8% year on year. It also reported that total shipments of PV cells and modules nearly reached 10 GW, up 24.27% year on year. Throughout 2023, the company expanded its production capacity by 6 GW for TOPCon cells and 5 GW for TOPCon modules. By the end of 2023, DMEGC had 14 GW of annual annual production capacity to produce solar cells, and 12 GW for PV modules.

Shijing Technology has announced a strategic collaboration with JinkoSolar. They plan to set up a joint venture, with Shijing Technology taking a 90% stake, and JinkoSolar holding the remaining 10% interest. The venture will invest in a state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility in Ziyang, Sichuan province, with a combined annual production capacity of 20 GW for silicon wafers and 20 GW for solar cells. Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in April, targeting completion by the end of 2024 to launch production.