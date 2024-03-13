Israel’s new PV installations hit 1.1 GW in 2023

According to data from Israel’s Electricity Authority, by the end of 2023 the nation had installed 5,903 MW of renewable energy capacity, up from 4,795 MW installed by the end of the preceding year. These figures do not include data from the Palestinian territories for 2021 to 2023.

Eitan Parnass, the founder and director of Israel’s Green Energy Association, told pv magazine that all of the newly added capacity in 2023 consists of solar, including utility-scale PV plants awarded through tender schemes and small systems backed by feed-in tariffs.

Similarly, more than 90% of about 6 GW of renewables installed today in Israel are PV systems. Israel’s wind energy resources are less strong, resulting in fewer wind power installations.

The Electricity Authority has also noted that the increase in electricity demand in Israel is higher than other Western countries due to reasons such as the rising population and relatively high economic growth.

Renewable energy covered 12.5% of Israel’s electricity demand last year, up from 10.1% in 2022. Given the country’s steady increase of annual electricity demand and in order to maintain these rates, Israel needs to continue to add significant amounts of green power, said the Electricity Authority.

However, Israel aims to generate 30% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.