Beny launches PV-ready EV charging station

EVB, the electric vehicle (EV) charging unit of China-based solar manufacturer Beny New Energy, has released a new charging station.
Dubbed Floor-Mounted Split DC EV Charger, the new product has a power range of 360 kW to 600 kW.
“It can be seamlessly integrated with photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage systems to form a comprehensive, unified solution,” the company said in a statement. “It supports various connection standards such as CCS1, CCS2, GB/T, CHAdeMO, allowing flexibility in rectifier and client-side configurations.”
According to the manufacturer, the charger has an AC input voltage of 380 V, with a power frequency of 50/60 Hz. Its DC voltage regulation range is between 150V and 1,000V.
The charger is dark grey and weighs 350 kg. It measures 180 cm x 80 cm. Its working temperature is between -30 C and 50 C, and it uses air cooling.
“It is applicable to a diverse range of locations, including supermarkets, hotels, bus stations, municipal vehicle depots, company premises, electric utility service points, gas stations, and mining areas,” EVB added in its statement.
