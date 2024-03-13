Power Electronics plans 20 GW inverter factory in US

From pv magazine Spain

In its strategic plan for the 2024-27 period, Spanish inverter manufacturer Power Electronics said it plans to invest €300 million ($328 million) to expand its inverter production capacity in Spain and the United States.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that its current production capacity is 30 GW, and it will increase manufacturing capacity in the United States by more than 20 GW by 2026.

The new factory will cover an area of 174,015 square meters and “will be designed with the latest manufacturing and assembly technologies to serve as an optimal center for the manufacturing and distribution of its products throughout the country,” said the company.

The plan also foresees the completion of a new plant in Llíria, Spain, for the Electric Mobility division.

Power Electronics products are present in almost 2,000 plants in 35 countries around the world. The company closed the year 2023 with an installed AC power capacity of 91 GW. According to Wood Mackenzie's report on inverter shipments in 2022 published in August, Power Electronics is ranked seventh globally.