GoodWe opens inverter factory in Vietnam

GoodWe, a China-based PV inverter manufacturer, has started operations at its first overseas manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.
The facility covers approximately 14,800 square meters and will initially specialize in the production of grid-tied and hybrid inverters. It will cater to markets in North America and key Asian regions with tailored offerings for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I)and utility applications.
“The factory is expected to achieve an annual capacity of approximately 5 GW once Phase I's production lines reach full operational status,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The company said it expects that establishing production in Vietnam will enhance its price competitiveness in global markets. It said product quality is ensured by a range of intelligent manufacturing techniques incorporated at the new facility, including quality traceability and digital monitoring.
Popular content
“We are dedicated to establishing an overseas benchmark factory, showcasing operational excellence, and replicating success across our global markets in the future,” said GoodWe CEO Daniel Huang.
The new facility marks the third factory in GoodWe’s manufacturing network. In February, the company released a 60 kWh battery for C&I solar systems and announced plans to enter the Australian materials industry through a partnership with Alspec.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.