India’s NTPC allocates 1,584 MW of renewables-plus-storage at $0.056/kWh

India’s NTPC has allocated 1,584 MW of renewables-plus-storage projects at $0.056/kWh. The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed by energy storage systems to provide firm, dispatchable renewable energy, developed on a build-own-operate basis.

NTPC has allocated 1,584 MW under its 3 GW renewables-plus-storage tender, at an average price of INR 4.70 ($0.056)/kWh.

ABC Cleantech bid for 300 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 4.64/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 200 MW and Hero Solar took 120 MW at INR 4.69/kWh each.

Serentica Renewables and Tata Power Renewable Energy secured 200 MW each for INR 4.71/kWh. BN Dispatchable 1 (BrightNight Power) was awarded 110 MW and ReNew Solar Power won 400 MW at INR 4.72/kWh. ACME Cleantech was allocated 54 MW against its bid capacity of 250 MW, at INR 4.73/kWh.

The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage system to supply firm, dispatchable renewable energy.

The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. These can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission grid.

