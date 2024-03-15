Bangladesh approves 300 MW of solar

The government of Bangladesh has approve the construction of three solar plants, each with a capacity of 100 MW.
The three plants will be set up in the Khulna, Moulvibazar, and Rajbari districts. The cabinet committee on government purchasing said the projects were awarded tariff rates of around $0.10/kWh.
All of the plants will be set up on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy electricity from the plants for a period of 20 years under the “no electricity, no payment” approach. This means the BPDB will purchase the total net energy output of the facilities, but will only make a payment for the electricity delivered to the delivery point.
Energon Renewables (BD) Ltd and PWR will build a 100 MW solar farm in Khulna district, southwestern Bangladesh. A consortium formed by Thien Phu Vietnam New Energy Joint Stock Co and Dream Finder will build another facility in Moulvibazar District in the northeastern part of the country. China Datang Overseas Investmen and Engreen Engineering will construct the third solar farm in Rajbari district, central Bangladesh.
In February, the same committee approved a 50 MW solar plant proposed by Paragon Poultry in Beel Sulongi district.
Power-hungry Bangladesh approved 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023. This increase was due to new measures that were recently introduced to help domestic independent power producers build and operate new renewable energy plants.
