France raises feed-in tariff levels for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

The French government has published a new decree establishing the digression levels of feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size.



The new tariffs will range from €0.153 (0.17)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.117/kWh for arrays ranging in size from 100 kW to 500 kW.

The French renewable energy association, Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER), said that the new provisions will reduce tariffs less than expected. For example, the rates for PV systems of up to 9 kW will be lowered by 4.4% instead of 14.2%, while those for installations between 100 kW and 500 kW in size will be reduced by 3.1% instead of 13%. The tariffs for systems ranging in size from 9 kW to 100 kW will be reduced by 1.4%, as originally planned. The SER said the new tariffs will stabilize pricing conditions for solar. Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) had previously warned about the expected tariff drop, and said it could have endangered future investments in rooftop solar.