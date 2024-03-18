Austrian startup launches portable containerized PV system

Solarcont, an Austrian startup, has unveiled Solarcontainer, a portable PV generator that can function as a mobile solar plant independent of the electrical grid. In remote areas, it can guarantee stable power supplies and even almost replace public grids with strong power fluctuations, as well as diesel generators.

The company said the system can also be used as an electricity supply in case of extreme weather conditions. The modular platform combines multiple containers with battery and energy storage systems, ensuring easy transportation with standardized ISO 668 container dimensions and a permanent “CSC badge” for security.

The container measures 6 meters x 2.4 meters x 2.9 meters and weighs 20 tons. It consists of 240 solar modules placed on a folding system that can be removed and stored.

The system has a capacity of up to 140 kW and can extend over a total length of 120 meters (60 meters per side). The result is a maximum possible solar area of around 720 m². This two-sided deployment concept allows the length of cables between the panels and the inverter to be shortened, increasing the efficiency of power generation.

Popular content

Once the rail system and transport unit are installed, the container is virtually invisible when the fully wired module frames are extended. The container therefore does not cast a shadow on the mobile PV system.

SolarCont GmbH is an Austrian joint venture set up in 2022 by container technology specialist Gföllner and Austrian PV system supplier Hilber Solar.