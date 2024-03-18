TSUN debuts DC-coupled 1,024 Wh battery

The Chinese manufacturer said its new residential storage system is an ideal solution for balcony PV system. The battery features a maximum input power of 1,200 W and a maximum output power of 800 W.

Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a new DC-coupled residential battery for residential applications.

The TSOL-B1000 system is suitable for deployment in both indoor and outdoor environments and, according to the manufacturer, is an ideal solution for balcony PV systems.

“The new system has a modular stacking design for flexible expansion,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It has an individual capacity of 1,024 Wh, users can stack up to four expansion modules, resulting in a total capacity of 4,096 Wh, sufficient to meet the power needs of a 3-5 person household.”

The battery measures 330 mm x 210 mm x 195 mm and weighs 11 kg. It features a maximum input power of 1,200 W and a maximum output power of 800 W.  It also offers an output voltage range of 20 V to 50 V.

The battery has reportedly a lifespan of more than 6,000 cycles and operates at a range of 0 C to 45 C during charge and at -10 C to 45 C during discharge. It has an IP55 enclosure protection rating and is equipped with cells provided by Chinese battery giant CATL.

The system also includes a microinverter with a maximum PV input power of 800 MW and an AC output power of 1,000 W.

“Through the integration of 2.4G WiFi wireless communication technology, users gain access to real-time monitoring and control capabilities,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Users can track energy usage via the TSUN Smart App, facilitating prompt control and adjustments to maximize energy efficiency according to actual usage.”

