Indian state tenders 1 GW of pumped storage, 5 GW of solar power

From pv magazine India
MSEDCL said it plans to support energy storage facilities to meet its Energy Storage Obligations and electricity demand from suitable standalone pumped hydro storage plants connected to the grid anywhere in India.
It is therefore asking pumped storage developers to provide long-term grid-connected energy storage capacity of 1,000 MW/8,000 MWh (for eight hours of discharge, with a maximum five hours continuous of discharge per day) from pumped hydro storage plants anywhere in India on an on-demand basis for a period of 40 years.
The developers will be selected through tariff-based competitive bidding.
MSEDCL will sign energy storage facility agreements on an annual fixed-charge basis with the selected bidders for a period of 40 years.
Popular content
The contracted capacity will be provided by the developer on a build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) basis. The developer will be responsible for financing, development, design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the storage capacity.
In a separate tender, MSEDCL has started accepting bids from developers to supply 5 GW of solar from PV plants in any part of the country. It will enter into power purchase agreements with the solar developers selected through competitive bidding, for a total capacity of 5 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.