SolarEdge offers upgrade to oversize system, add backup power

From pv magazine USA

Inverter supplier SolarEdge has launched a new service, Re-Energize, to extend retrofit upgrades to US customers.

Homeowners with SolarEdge projects installed before June 30, 2022, excluding Home Hub customers, can choose from several upgrade options through the Re-Energize program. The company said installers can add devices on the DC-side of the inverter, allowing for component installations with minimized main panel upgrade requirements.

The program offers promotional pricing for the company’s Home Hub inverter, which comes with a 12-year warranty and a five-year data cell card that extends the ability of the home energy management system to connect to smart devices and appliances. The five-year data card enables customers to connect to the company’s solar monitoring platform via their cellular plan.

Participants in Re-Energize are able to add more solar panels to their system, for up to 200% oversizing, add home battery backup, and connect home energy devices like EV chargers, and load controllers. The company said the promotional program allows installers to re-engage existing customers with an incentive to upgrade their system.

SolarEdge said installers interested in the program can get involved with a three-step process. First, installers order the Re-Energize Home Hub inverter from a distributor, then, the company performs an upgrade on a qualified SolarEdge inverter. A document outlining eligible inverters can be found here. Installers then ship the replaced inverter back to SolarEdge, becoming eligible for the promotional pricing. An equipment return document is available for installers here.

Residential solar equipment providers like SolarEdge and Enphase have had a difficult year, with their stock prices shedding over 50% of their value. High interest rates, lowered demand, and equipment oversupply in Europe have dragged down earnings in the industry. In January 2022, SolarEdge announced it would cut about 900 jobs, or about 16% of its total workforce. One of its major competitors in Enphase also laid off 10% of its workforce.

