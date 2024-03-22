Germany’s new PV deployments hit 1.07 GW in February

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said that developers installed 1,071.3 MW of new PV capacity in February. This compares to 746 MW in February 2023 and 1.42 GW in January of this year.

In the first two months of 2024, developers installed 2.43 GW of new PV capacity, which compares to around 1.62 MW in the same period a year earlier. By the end of February, the country's cumulative installed PV power had reached 84.88 GW.

The shift between market segments is noteworthy. For instance, rooftop PV systems under the country's feed-in tariff scheme reached only 447.1 MW in February – nearly half of the level in January. In February, by contrast, rooftop projects reached 29.5 MW, while ground-mounted projects achieved 383.1 MW, making up about 40% of the total PV capacity deployed for the month. Ground-mounted projects operating under the country's auction scheme reached a combined capacity of 169 MW in February.