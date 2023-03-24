Germany added 1.62 GW of PV in January-February period

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 746 MW of new PV capacity was installed in February. This compares to 422 MW in February 2022 and 874 MW in January.
In the first two months of this year, newly installed PV capacity reached 1.62 GW, which compares to around 840 MW in the same period a year earlier. By the end of February, the country's cumulative installed PV power had reached 69.06 GW.
The Bundesnetzagentur reports that around 34.9 MW of the installations that were switched on in January are operating outside of the incentive schemes under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). It also says that rooftop systems account for around 634.8 MW of the monthly new capacity additions.
