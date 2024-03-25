ACWA forces offline Moroccan CSP plant following leak

Saudi Arabian energy developer ACWA Power has announced the forced outage of its NOOR III plant in Morocco following a leak in the hot molten salts tank.

The 150 MW plant, which is located in the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex and also features seven hours of molten salt thermal energy storage, is expected to be offline until November 2024.

ACWA Power says it was notified of the leak on Friday. It adds the issue relates to the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project. It plans to repair the storage issue, which may involve building a new storage tank.

Popular content

ACWA Power holds a 75% stake in the project, which began commercial operation at the end of 2018. It is estimating the breakdown will cost around $47 million.