Panasonic reveals new air-to-water heat pumps

Panasonic has launched new air-to-water heat pumps for commercial and multi-dwelling residential applications.

The company said the new products will be available from September. “They can be installed in multi-dwelling units, stores, offices, and other light commercial properties to address a wide range of customer needs,” Panasonic said.

The Aquarea M Series R290 heat pump is available in three versions with a rated power of 20 kW, 25 kW, and 30 kW, respectively.

It uses R290 as the refrigerant. “Up to now the R32 HFC refrigerant has been mainstream for A2W in multi-dwelling units and light commercial properties, but Panasonic has become the first Japanese manufacturer to adopt R290, a natural refrigerant with an extremely low greenhouse effect,” the company said.

The product is an extension of the R290 Aquarea heat pump line, which has a size of 3 kW to 16 kW.

“The new models have a compact design putting them at the highest level in the industry, successfully shaving approximately 30% off the size of current air-to-water heat pumps for homes,” the manufacturer explained. “They can be installed even in places with limited space.”

Panasonic has not revealed more details on the new heat pump series.

It started production of air-to-water indoor heat pumps in Plzen, Czechia, in 2018.